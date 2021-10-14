Mint Club Price Tops $0.0000 on Major Exchanges (MINT)

Mint Club (CURRENCY:MINT) traded 0.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on October 14th. Over the last seven days, Mint Club has traded up 2.6% against the U.S. dollar. One Mint Club coin can now be purchased for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges. Mint Club has a market capitalization of $3.11 million and approximately $26,853.00 worth of Mint Club was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Mint Club Coin Profile

Mint Club (CRYPTO:MINT) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Mint Club’s total supply is 1,149,363,840,000 coins and its circulating supply is 920,363,840,000 coins. Mint Club’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Mintcoin is a community owned and operated pure PoS coin. Send your coins to your wallet and earn high yielding interest for saving your coins while securing the Mintcoin network. There is no coin cap, in order to replace lost coins and provide sustainable global scalability. The coin now runs 100% POS (proof-of-stake) to secure the network. After the year 2016, Stakers aka Minters will receive a fixed 5% APR (annual percentage rate) indefinitely, as a reward for securing the network. “

Mint Club Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mint Club directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Mint Club should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Mint Club using one of the exchanges listed above.

