Minter Network Price Tops $0.0030 (BIP)

Minter Network (CURRENCY:BIP) traded 0.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on October 14th. During the last week, Minter Network has traded down 7.3% against the U.S. dollar. One Minter Network coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0030 or 0.00000005 BTC on major exchanges. Minter Network has a market cap of $14.13 million and $5,985.00 worth of Minter Network was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001746 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.11 or 0.00001946 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $40.08 or 0.00070003 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $36.76 or 0.00064215 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $55.08 or 0.00096214 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.77 or 0.00003084 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00000632 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $68.31 or 0.00119319 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $41.86 or 0.00073113 BTC.

About Minter Network

BIP uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on August 31st, 2018. Minter Network’s total supply is 4,879,085,124 coins and its circulating supply is 4,673,875,557 coins. Minter Network’s official Twitter account is @MinterTeam . The official message board for Minter Network is medium.com/@MinterTeam . The official website for Minter Network is www.minter.network

According to CryptoCompare, “Minter is a blockchain network based on the Tendermint engine. It uses a DPoS (Delegated Proof of Stake) consensus mechanism that allows for conducting near instant (up to 5sec.) cryptocurrency transactions and creating project coins with algorithmic price discovery. The BIP is a cryptocurrency created and developed to work within the Minter blockchain. It will serve the users as a medium of value exchange and the reserve currency for all of the other coins issued in the network, providing for instant and absolute liquidity. The BIP tokens will be mineable and can be exchanged for other coins issued in the Minter network and major cryptocurrencies. “

