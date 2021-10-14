Mirror Protocol 1-Day Volume Tops $30.49 Million (MIR)

Mirror Protocol (CURRENCY:MIR) traded 4.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on October 14th. One Mirror Protocol coin can now be purchased for $2.91 or 0.00005069 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Mirror Protocol has a market cap of $226.48 million and $30.49 million worth of Mirror Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Mirror Protocol has traded down 5.6% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001740 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.13 or 0.00001972 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $40.61 or 0.00070651 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $70.18 or 0.00122098 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $42.76 or 0.00074397 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $57,474.58 or 0.99998115 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,760.87 or 0.06543420 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About Mirror Protocol

Mirror Protocol’s total supply is 370,575,000 coins and its circulating supply is 77,742,680 coins. The official website for Mirror Protocol is eth.mirror.finance . Mirror Protocol’s official Twitter account is @mircoin01 . The official message board for Mirror Protocol is mirror-protocol.medium.com

According to CryptoCompare, “MIR COIN is a distributed crypto-currency with anonymity, safety and convenience of fast processing speed by linking and integrating Blockchain-based technology and various payment solutions for the integrated platform ranging over various user needs and business plan. “

Buying and Selling Mirror Protocol

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mirror Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Mirror Protocol should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Mirror Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

