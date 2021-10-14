Mirrored Apple Hits Market Cap of $25.95 Million (mAAPL)

Mirrored Apple (CURRENCY:mAAPL) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on October 14th. Mirrored Apple has a total market capitalization of $25.95 million and $117,292.00 worth of Mirrored Apple was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Mirrored Apple coin can currently be bought for approximately $143.04 or 0.00247863 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Mirrored Apple has traded down 2% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001733 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.14 or 0.00001973 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 17.1% against the dollar and now trades at $41.29 or 0.00071546 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $71.21 or 0.00123395 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $44.87 or 0.00077754 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $57,714.15 or 1.00007612 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3,730.62 or 0.06464449 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Mirrored Apple Coin Profile

Mirrored Apple’s total supply is 181,435 coins. The official message board for Mirrored Apple is medium.com/@mirror-protocol . Mirrored Apple’s official Twitter account is @mirror_protocol . Mirrored Apple’s official website is mirror.finance

Buying and Selling Mirrored Apple

