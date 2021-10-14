Mirrored iShares Silver Trust (mSLV) Trading Up 4.1% Over Last Week

Mirrored iShares Silver Trust (CURRENCY:mSLV) traded up 0.4% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on October 14th. One Mirrored iShares Silver Trust coin can currently be bought for $21.81 or 0.00037889 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Mirrored iShares Silver Trust has traded 4.1% higher against the dollar. Mirrored iShares Silver Trust has a total market cap of $27.12 million and approximately $132,505.00 worth of Mirrored iShares Silver Trust was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Mirrored iShares Silver Trust alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001737 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.13 or 0.00001967 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $40.34 or 0.00070075 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $70.34 or 0.00122190 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $42.89 or 0.00074501 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $57,577.82 or 1.00024476 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $3,748.71 or 0.06512271 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About Mirrored iShares Silver Trust

Mirrored iShares Silver Trust’s total supply is 1,243,599 coins. Mirrored iShares Silver Trust’s official Twitter account is @mirror_protocol . Mirrored iShares Silver Trust’s official website is mirror.finance . Mirrored iShares Silver Trust’s official message board is medium.com/mirror-protocol

Mirrored iShares Silver Trust Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mirrored iShares Silver Trust directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Mirrored iShares Silver Trust should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Mirrored iShares Silver Trust using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Mirrored iShares Silver Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Mirrored iShares Silver Trust and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.