Mirrored Netflix Trading Down 0.6% Over Last Week (mNFLX)

Mirrored Netflix (CURRENCY:mNFLX) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on October 14th. Mirrored Netflix has a total market capitalization of $26.99 million and $24,985.00 worth of Mirrored Netflix was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Mirrored Netflix coin can now be bought for about $638.03 or 0.01086628 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Mirrored Netflix has traded down 0.6% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Mirrored Netflix alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001702 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.13 or 0.00001928 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $40.69 or 0.00069296 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $69.47 or 0.00118311 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $42.54 or 0.00072449 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $58,708.08 or 0.99985087 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3,780.02 or 0.06437705 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Mirrored Netflix Profile

Mirrored Netflix’s total supply is 42,306 coins. Mirrored Netflix’s official message board is medium.com/@mirror-protocol . Mirrored Netflix’s official Twitter account is @mirror_protocol . The official website for Mirrored Netflix is mirror.finance

Buying and Selling Mirrored Netflix

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mirrored Netflix directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Mirrored Netflix should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Mirrored Netflix using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Mirrored Netflix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Mirrored Netflix and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.