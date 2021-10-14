MLP (ETR:MLP) Reaches New 12-Month High at $8.25

MLP SE (ETR:MLP) reached a new 52-week high on Thursday . The stock traded as high as €8.25 ($9.71) and last traded at €8.30 ($9.76), with a volume of 35638 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at €8.15 ($9.59).

Separately, Hauck and Aufhaeuser set a €10.50 ($12.35) price objective on MLP in a research note on Friday, August 13th.

The stock has a market cap of $907.31 million and a P/E ratio of 17.12. The company has a quick ratio of 149.12, a current ratio of 150.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.55. The business has a 50 day moving average price of €7.63 and a two-hundred day moving average price of €7.30.

MLP SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial brokerage and consulting services to private clients, companies, and institutional investors in Germany. The company's Financial Consulting segment offers consulting services for academics and other clients related to insurance, investments, occupational pension provision schemes, and loans and mortgages, as well as the brokering of contracts in financial services.

