Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA) President Stephen Hoge Sells 15,000 Shares

Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA) President Stephen Hoge sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $314.90, for a total transaction of $4,723,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Stephen Hoge also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, October 4th, Stephen Hoge sold 20,000 shares of Moderna stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $307.54, for a total transaction of $6,150,800.00.

On Friday, September 24th, Stephen Hoge sold 5,000 shares of Moderna stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $448.04, for a total transaction of $2,240,200.00.

On Monday, September 13th, Stephen Hoge sold 20,000 shares of Moderna stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $447.41, for a total transaction of $8,948,200.00.

On Thursday, September 2nd, Stephen Hoge sold 10,000 shares of Moderna stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $393.13, for a total transaction of $3,931,300.00.

On Friday, August 13th, Stephen Hoge sold 15,000 shares of Moderna stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $405.00, for a total transaction of $6,075,000.00.

On Friday, July 23rd, Stephen Hoge sold 15,000 shares of Moderna stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $335.13, for a total transaction of $5,026,950.00.

On Monday, July 26th, Stephen Hoge sold 5,000 shares of Moderna stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $351.99, for a total transaction of $1,759,950.00.

MRNA stock traded up $10.38 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $331.88. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 12,533,113 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,606,987. Moderna, Inc. has a 52 week low of $65.49 and a 52 week high of $497.49. The stock has a market cap of $133.96 billion, a PE ratio of 40.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $394.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is $273.13.

Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $6.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.01 by $0.45. Moderna had a net margin of 49.79% and a return on equity of 88.13%. The firm had revenue of $4.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.23 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.31) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6457.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Moderna, Inc. will post 29.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MRNA. Corbenic Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Moderna in the third quarter worth $25,000. Capital Analysts LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Moderna during the first quarter worth $26,000. Evermay Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Moderna during the second quarter worth $28,000. Winch Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Moderna by 1,785.7% during the second quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 132 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the period. Finally, Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Moderna during the first quarter worth $33,000. Institutional investors own 55.89% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have weighed in on MRNA shares. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Moderna from $190.00 to $337.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. Chardan Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Moderna in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Argus upped their price objective on shares of Moderna from $200.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. SVB Leerink reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Moderna in a research note on Sunday, September 12th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of Moderna from $170.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $205.21.

About Moderna

Moderna, Inc engages in the development of transformative medicines based on messenger ribonucleic acid (mRNA). Its product pipeline includes the following modalities: prophylactic vaccines, cancer vaccines, intratumoral immuno-oncology, localized regenerative therapeutics, systemic secreted therapeutics, and systemic intracellular therapeutics.

