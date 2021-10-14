Momo Inc. (NASDAQ:MOMO) Shares Purchased by BlackRock Inc.

BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Momo Inc. (NASDAQ:MOMO) by 9.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 7,877,528 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 655,039 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned 4.75% of Momo worth $120,605,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of MOMO. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Momo during the first quarter worth $3,130,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Momo during the first quarter worth $149,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in Momo by 7.0% during the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 31,640 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $466,000 after purchasing an additional 2,071 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp raised its holdings in Momo by 34.3% during the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 165,799 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,324,000 after purchasing an additional 42,352 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brinker Capital Investments LLC acquired a new position in Momo during the first quarter worth $763,000. 60.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Momo from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, September 24th. Morgan Stanley raised Momo from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $13.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, September 20th. Finally, Citigroup cut their price target on Momo from $18.30 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.08.

Shares of NASDAQ:MOMO opened at $12.35 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $2.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.58 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a quick ratio of 4.48, a current ratio of 4.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. Momo Inc. has a 52 week low of $10.05 and a 52 week high of $20.99. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.95 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.50.

Momo (NASDAQ:MOMO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 25th. The information services provider reported $2.54 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $2.35. The business had revenue of $3.67 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.63 billion. Momo had a return on equity of 13.86% and a net margin of 13.85%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.05 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Momo Inc. will post 0.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hello Group, Inc operates as a mobile-based social networking platform. The platform includes Momo mobile application and related features, functionalities, tools and services that are provided to users, customers and platform partners. It offerings includes live video, value added and mobile game services.

