MonaCoin (MONA) 1-Day Volume Hits $812,843.00

MonaCoin (CURRENCY:MONA) traded down 1.3% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on October 14th. MonaCoin has a market capitalization of $95.99 million and approximately $812,843.00 worth of MonaCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One MonaCoin coin can now be bought for about $1.46 or 0.00002551 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, MonaCoin has traded 0.3% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $57,252.48 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,753.56 or 0.06556154 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000401 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $178.27 or 0.00311376 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $589.75 or 0.01030093 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $53.55 or 0.00093536 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $262.88 or 0.00459164 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $194.23 or 0.00339248 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $170.98 or 0.00298643 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.70 or 0.00004709 BTC.

MonaCoin Coin Profile

MonaCoin (MONA) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Lyra2RE hashing algorithm. It launched on January 1st, 2014. MonaCoin’s total supply is 65,729,675 coins. The official website for MonaCoin is monacoin.org . The Reddit community for MonaCoin is /r/monacoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . MonaCoin’s official Twitter account is @_monappy_ and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Monacoin, conceived in December of 2013, is the first alternative cryptocurrency developed in Japan. It is based on the popular ASCII art character, Mona. Monacoin is not a payment system controlled by one single entity, but a fully distributed payment system preserved by everyone who uses it via client applications running on their computers. “

Buying and Selling MonaCoin

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MonaCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade MonaCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy MonaCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

