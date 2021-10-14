Monero Classic Price Hits $0.24 on Major Exchanges (XMC)

Monero Classic (CURRENCY:XMC) traded 21.9% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on October 14th. One Monero Classic coin can now be purchased for about $0.24 or 0.00000421 BTC on popular exchanges. Monero Classic has a market capitalization of $4.64 million and $4,677.00 worth of Monero Classic was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Monero Classic has traded down 16.6% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Monero (XMR) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $266.69 or 0.00464008 BTC.

Bytecoin (BCN) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Infinitus Token (INF) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000374 BTC.

Aeon (AEON) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00000656 BTC.

DigitalNote (XDN) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Sumokoin (SUMO) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0632 or 0.00000110 BTC.

BitTube (TUBE) traded down 28.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0046 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Karbo (KRB) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000273 BTC.

Digital Insurance Token (DIT) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0046 or 0.00000008 BTC.

BitNewChain (BTN) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000005 BTC.

About Monero Classic

Monero Classic (CRYPTO:XMC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight hashing algorithm. It was first traded on May 2nd, 2018. Monero Classic’s total supply is 19,176,436 coins. Monero Classic’s official website is monero-classic.org . Monero Classic’s official Twitter account is @MoneroClassic and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Monero Classic is https://reddit.com/r/MoneroClassic and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “MoneroClassic (XMC) is a hard fork of Monero (XMR) blockchain which will maintain the original blockchain after the ASIC-resistant hard fork that took place in 2018. XMC does not change the CryptoNight algorithm allowing for ASICs to be used for mining. “

Monero Classic Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Monero Classic directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Monero Classic should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Monero Classic using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

