MonetaryUnit (MUE) Price Hits $0.0069 on Exchanges

MonetaryUnit (CURRENCY:MUE) traded up 0.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on October 14th. During the last seven days, MonetaryUnit has traded 15.2% higher against the U.S. dollar. One MonetaryUnit coin can now be purchased for about $0.0069 or 0.00000012 BTC on exchanges. MonetaryUnit has a total market capitalization of $1.61 million and approximately $6,132.00 worth of MonetaryUnit was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

PIVX (PIVX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00001370 BTC.

Vitae (VITAE) traded down 11.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00000755 BTC.

BillionHappiness (BHC) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $60.12 or 0.00105190 BTC.

Dimecoin (DIME) traded 10.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

PEPS Coin (PEPS) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0217 or 0.00000038 BTC.

Rapids (RPD) traded up 41.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0211 or 0.00000037 BTC.

Herbalist Token (HERB) traded up 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Nyerium (NYEX) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Gossip Coin (GOSS) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Carebit (CARE) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

MonetaryUnit Coin Profile

MonetaryUnit (MUE) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Quark hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was July 26th, 2014. MonetaryUnit’s total supply is 235,368,382 coins. MonetaryUnit’s official Twitter account is @MonetaryUnit and its Facebook page is accessible here . MonetaryUnit’s official website is www.monetaryunit.org

According to CryptoCompare, “MonetaryUnit is a cryptocurrency based on the Quark encryption algorithm. MUE can be sent anywhere for a low fee and offers a in-wallet blockchain messaging system.Click here for Masternode stats.”

MonetaryUnit Coin Trading

