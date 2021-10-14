MONK Trading 0% Higher This Week (MONK)

MONK (CURRENCY:MONK) traded up 1.8% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on October 14th. One MONK coin can now be purchased for $0.0504 or 0.00000088 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. MONK has a market cap of $653,204.63 and approximately $525.00 worth of MONK was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, MONK has traded 0% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Star Atlas DAO (POLIS) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $8.10 or 0.00014144 BTC.

PAC Protocol (PAC) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0061 or 0.00000011 BTC.

SuperFarm (SUPER) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.71 or 0.00001238 BTC.

DECOIN (DTEP) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000477 BTC.

Footballcoin (XFC) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0105 or 0.00000018 BTC.

ColossusXT (COLX) traded up 15.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

ExclusiveCoin (EXCL) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000235 BTC.

PENG (PENG) traded up 11% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

BitGuild PLAT (PLAT) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000002 BTC.

MM Token (MM) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.67 or 0.00004671 BTC.

About MONK

MONK is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. MONK’s total supply is 12,963,755 coins. MONK’s official Twitter account is @MONKEYPROJECT_

According to CryptoCompare, “Monkey aim is to help the users from wasting their time checking virtual machines and wallets the whole day. Monkey will instantly update the users once the balance changes and will also keep an eye on the users Masternodes without needing to access them. Monkey is using an energy-efficient proof-of-stake algorithm, can be mined on any computer, and will never require specialized mining equipment. Fast transactions featuring guaranteed zero-confirmation transactions, we call it SwiftTX.Decentralized blockchain voting providing for consensus-based advancement of the current Masternode technology used to secure the network and provide the above features, each Masternode is secured with collateral of 2,000 MONK.”

Buying and Selling MONK

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MONK directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade MONK should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy MONK using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

