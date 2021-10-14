Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.66 Per Share

Brokerages expect that Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST) will post $0.66 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have provided estimates for Monster Beverage’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.62 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.68. Monster Beverage reported earnings of $0.65 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 1.5%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Monster Beverage will report full-year earnings of $2.62 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.54 to $2.69. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $3.01 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.86 to $3.20. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Monster Beverage.

Monster Beverage (NASDAQ:MNST) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.08. Monster Beverage had a return on equity of 25.97% and a net margin of 29.88%. The firm had revenue of $1.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.38 billion.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Monster Beverage from $105.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Citigroup raised Monster Beverage from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $97.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $107.00 price objective on shares of Monster Beverage in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered Monster Beverage from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $113.00 to $92.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $104.56.

Shares of NASDAQ:MNST opened at $85.33 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $94.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $93.83. Monster Beverage has a fifty-two week low of $75.45 and a fifty-two week high of $99.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $45.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 1.11.

In other news, insider Emelie Tirre sold 42,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.24, for a total value of $4,126,080.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 10.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in Monster Beverage during the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Monster Beverage in the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Key Financial Inc increased its stake in shares of Monster Beverage by 31.2% in the 2nd quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 551 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of Monster Beverage in the 2nd quarter valued at $61,000. Finally, Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton bought a new position in shares of Monster Beverage in the 3rd quarter valued at $61,000. 63.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Monster Beverage

Monster Beverage Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the development, marketing, sale, and distribution of energy drink beverages and concentrates. It operates through the following segments: Monster Energy Drinks, Strategic Brands, and Other. The Monster Energy Drinks segment sells ready-to-drink packaged energy drinks to bottlers and full service beverage distributors.

