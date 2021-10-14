Montauk Renewables (NASDAQ:MNTK) Shares Gap Down to $11.38

Montauk Renewables, Inc. (NASDAQ:MNTK) gapped down before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $11.38, but opened at $11.12. Montauk Renewables shares last traded at $11.49, with a volume of 324 shares traded.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Montauk Renewables from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st.

Get Montauk Renewables alerts:

The company has a 50 day moving average price of $9.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.26. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

Montauk Renewables (NASDAQ:MNTK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 16th. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $31.67 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.50 million.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Montauk Renewables by 48.2% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,303 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 2,051 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in Montauk Renewables during the 1st quarter worth about $66,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in Montauk Renewables during the 1st quarter worth about $117,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Montauk Renewables during the 2nd quarter worth about $174,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in Montauk Renewables by 449.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 28,342 shares of the company’s stock worth $217,000 after purchasing an additional 23,186 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.97% of the company’s stock.

Montauk Renewables Company Profile (NASDAQ:MNTK)

Montauk Renewables, Inc, a renewable energy company, engages in recovery and processing of biogas from landfills and other non-fossil fuel sources. The company develops, owns, and operates renewable natural gas (RNG) projects that capture methane and prevents it from being released into the atmosphere by converting it into either RNG or electrical power for the electrical grid.

Featured Article: Investing strategies using the yield curve

Receive News & Ratings for Montauk Renewables Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Montauk Renewables and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.