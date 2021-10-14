Monte Rosa Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GLUE) Research Coverage Started at SVB Leerink

Stock analysts at SVB Leerink assumed coverage on shares of Monte Rosa Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GLUE) in a note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “market perform” rating on the stock.

GLUE has been the subject of a number of other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Monte Rosa Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, July 19th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $38.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Monte Rosa Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Piper Sandler started coverage on Monte Rosa Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, July 19th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $40.00 target price for the company. Finally, Guggenheim assumed coverage on Monte Rosa Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, July 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $36.00.

Shares of Monte Rosa Therapeutics stock opened at $22.06 on Thursday. Monte Rosa Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $17.39 and a fifty-two week high of $45.56. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $30.52.

Monte Rosa Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GLUE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($3.63) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.40) by ($3.23). On average, equities analysts anticipate that Monte Rosa Therapeutics will post -2.84 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Legal & General Group Plc bought a new position in Monte Rosa Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at about $69,000. Maven Securities LTD bought a new position in shares of Monte Rosa Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at about $213,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired a new position in shares of Monte Rosa Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $227,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Monte Rosa Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $297,000. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Monte Rosa Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $568,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.98% of the company’s stock.

Monte Rosa Therapeutics Company Profile

Monte Rosa Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of novel small molecule precision medicines that employ the body's natural mechanisms to selectively degrade therapeutically relevant proteins. It develops an oral molecular glue degrader for GSPT1, a translational termination factor and degron-containing protein for the treatment of Myc-driven cancers.

