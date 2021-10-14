Montrose Environmental Group (NYSE:MEG) Shares Down 4.9%

Montrose Environmental Group, Inc. (NYSE:MEG) shares were down 4.9% on Thursday . The company traded as low as $61.19 and last traded at $61.80. Approximately 3,096 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 392,215 shares. The stock had previously closed at $64.99.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on MEG shares. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on shares of Montrose Environmental Group from $62.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Montrose Environmental Group from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Montrose Environmental Group from $63.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Montrose Environmental Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $71.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Montrose Environmental Group from $46.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $40.75.

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $55.35 and a 200-day moving average of $52.94. The company has a quick ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70.

Montrose Environmental Group (NYSE:MEG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.54) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.63). Montrose Environmental Group had a negative net margin of 12.08% and a positive return on equity of 2.78%. The business had revenue of $136.22 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $118.95 million. On average, research analysts predict that Montrose Environmental Group, Inc. will post -0.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Richard E. Perlman sold 35,325 shares of Montrose Environmental Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.33, for a total value of $2,025,182.25. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,383,874 shares in the company, valued at $79,337,496.42. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Vijay Manthripragada sold 28,126 shares of Montrose Environmental Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.59, for a total value of $1,901,036.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 337,426 shares of company stock valued at $20,513,369 over the last ninety days. 16.92% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in Montrose Environmental Group by 1,181.8% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,897 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,000 after purchasing an additional 1,749 shares during the period. Tortoise Index Solutions LLC acquired a new position in shares of Montrose Environmental Group during the 2nd quarter worth about $129,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Montrose Environmental Group during the 1st quarter worth about $159,000. Legal & General Group Plc grew its position in shares of Montrose Environmental Group by 13.0% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 3,244 shares of the company’s stock worth $174,000 after buying an additional 373 shares during the period. Finally, Amalgamated Bank acquired a new position in shares of Montrose Environmental Group during the 2nd quarter worth about $227,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.32% of the company’s stock.

About Montrose Environmental Group (NYSE:MEG)

Montrose Environmental Group, Inc operates as an environmental services company in the United States. The company operates in three segments: Assessment, Permitting and Response; Measurement and Analysis; and Remediation and Reuse. The Assessment, Permitting and Response segment provides scientific advisory and consulting services to support environmental assessments, environmental emergency response and recovery, toxicology consulting and environmental audits and permits for current operations, facility upgrades, new projects, decommissioning projects, and development projects.

