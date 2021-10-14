Moonriver (MOVR) Trading 7.3% Lower Over Last 7 Days

Moonriver (CURRENCY:MOVR) traded 7.7% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on October 14th. Moonriver has a market cap of $536.74 million and $25.71 million worth of Moonriver was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Moonriver coin can currently be purchased for approximately $270.51 or 0.00468506 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Moonriver has traded down 7.3% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001732 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.14 or 0.00001971 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 17.8% against the dollar and now trades at $41.35 or 0.00071623 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 8.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $70.78 or 0.00122592 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $44.57 or 0.00077201 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $57,486.17 or 0.99561850 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3,718.91 or 0.06440872 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.67 or 0.00002898 BTC.

About Moonriver

Moonriver’s total supply is 10,121,069 coins and its circulating supply is 1,984,172 coins. Moonriver’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Moonriver is https://reddit.com/r/moonbeam and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Moonriver Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Moonriver directly using U.S. dollars.

