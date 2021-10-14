Morgan Advanced Materials (OTCMKTS:MCRUF) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $5.48

Morgan Advanced Materials plc (OTCMKTS:MCRUF)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $5.48 and last traded at $5.48, with a volume of 0 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $5.48.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Morgan Advanced Materials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.25 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 30th.

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.90 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.51. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The company has a market cap of $1.56 billion, a PE ratio of 22.83 and a beta of 0.69.

Morgan Advanced Materials Plc is a materials technology company, which engages in engineering of ceramics, carbon, and composites. It operates through Thermal Products, and Carbon and Technical Ceramics divisions. The Thermal Products division comprises thermal ceramics and molten metal systems. The Carbon and Technical Ceramics division consists electrical carbon, seals and bearing, and technical ceramics.

