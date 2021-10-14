Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.29 EPS

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The financial services provider reported $1.98 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.69 by $0.29, Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $14.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.95 billion. Morgan Stanley had a net margin of 23.89% and a return on equity of 14.86%. The firm’s revenue was up 26.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.59 earnings per share.

Shares of NYSE:MS traded up $2.44 on Thursday, reaching $101.01. 14,765,347 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,049,475. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.23. Morgan Stanley has a 1-year low of $46.55 and a 1-year high of $105.95. The firm has a market cap of $184.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a 50-day moving average of $101.86 and a 200-day moving average of $92.58.

Morgan Stanley declared that its board has authorized a share buyback program on Monday, June 28th that authorizes the company to buyback $12.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the financial services provider to purchase up to 7.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

MS has been the topic of several research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Morgan Stanley from $85.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Morgan Stanley from $82.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Berenberg Bank set a $95.00 price target on shares of Morgan Stanley and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Morgan Stanley from $89.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 4th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Morgan Stanley from $93.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $96.60.

In other Morgan Stanley news, insider Andrew M. Saperstein sold 11,465 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.97, for a total value of $1,065,901.05. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Sharon Yeshaya sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.64, for a total value of $239,100.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 24,895 shares in the company, valued at $2,380,957.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 25,430 shares of company stock worth $2,370,902. Insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Morgan Stanley stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) by 72.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 126,869 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 53,315 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in Morgan Stanley were worth $11,633,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 84.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Morgan Stanley Company Profile

Morgan Stanley operates as a global financial services company. The firm provides investment banking products and services to its clients and customers including corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals. It operates through the following segments: Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management.

