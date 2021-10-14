Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) Shares Bought by Toroso Investments LLC

Toroso Investments LLC raised its position in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) by 73.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 13,630 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,791 shares during the quarter. Toroso Investments LLC’s holdings in Morgan Stanley were worth $1,250,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its holdings in shares of Morgan Stanley by 209.5% in the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 13,341,552 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,036,106,000 after acquiring an additional 9,031,544 shares during the last quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board purchased a new stake in Morgan Stanley during the 1st quarter worth approximately $327,957,000. Fayez Sarofim & Co purchased a new stake in Morgan Stanley during the 1st quarter worth approximately $264,248,000. AMF Pensionsforsakring AB purchased a new stake in Morgan Stanley during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $197,552,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in Morgan Stanley by 22.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 10,864,798 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $985,328,000 after buying an additional 2,002,254 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.72% of the company’s stock.

Get Morgan Stanley alerts:

Shares of NYSE:MS opened at $98.57 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $179.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.13, a P/E/G ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.56. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $101.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $92.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.23, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.74. Morgan Stanley has a 1-year low of $46.55 and a 1-year high of $105.95.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.85 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.22. Morgan Stanley had a net margin of 23.89% and a return on equity of 14.86%. The company had revenue of $14.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.99 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.96 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Morgan Stanley will post 7.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Morgan Stanley announced that its board has initiated a stock buyback program on Monday, June 28th that authorizes the company to repurchase $12.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the financial services provider to repurchase up to 7.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

In related news, CFO Sharon Yeshaya sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.64, for a total value of $239,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 24,895 shares in the company, valued at $2,380,957.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Andrew M. Saperstein sold 11,465 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.97, for a total transaction of $1,065,901.05. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 173,075 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,090,782.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 25,430 shares of company stock valued at $2,370,902 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on MS. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Morgan Stanley from $82.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of Morgan Stanley from $108.00 to $119.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 4th. Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $103.00 price objective on shares of Morgan Stanley in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Morgan Stanley from $93.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Finally, Seaport Global Securities downgraded shares of Morgan Stanley from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Morgan Stanley presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $96.60.

Morgan Stanley Company Profile

Morgan Stanley operates as a global financial services company. The firm provides investment banking products and services to its clients and customers including corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals. It operates through the following segments: Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management.

Further Reading: Penny Stocks, What You Need To Know

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS).

Receive News & Ratings for Morgan Stanley Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Morgan Stanley and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.