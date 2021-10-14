Morgan Stanley Raises Prudential Financial (NYSE:PRU) Price Target to $110.00

Prudential Financial (NYSE:PRU) had its target price boosted by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $105.00 to $110.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage presently has an “equal weight” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 0.36% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other analysts have also commented on the company. Barclays increased their price objective on Prudential Financial from $102.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised Prudential Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $106.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 18th. increased their price objective on Prudential Financial from $97.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, June 21st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Prudential Financial from $108.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $101.92.

Prudential Financial stock traded up $2.15 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $109.60. The stock had a trading volume of 15,871 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,069,282. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.11 and a quick ratio of 0.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.04, a PEG ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.70. Prudential Financial has a 1-year low of $60.39 and a 1-year high of $111.91. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $105.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $102.69.

Prudential Financial (NYSE:PRU) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The financial services provider reported $3.79 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.04 by $0.75. The business had revenue of $13.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.83 billion. Prudential Financial had a return on equity of 8.87% and a net margin of 13.09%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Prudential Financial will post 13.54 EPS for the current year.

In other news, SVP Timothy L. Schmidt sold 6,579 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.91, for a total value of $690,202.89. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Charles F. Lowrey sold 37,011 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total value of $4,071,210.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. First United Bank & Trust grew its stake in shares of Prudential Financial by 28.0% in the third quarter. First United Bank & Trust now owns 5,978 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $629,000 after buying an additional 1,308 shares in the last quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Prudential Financial by 3.4% in the third quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 8,405 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $884,000 after buying an additional 276 shares in the last quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Prudential Financial in the third quarter valued at about $220,000. Adams Asset Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Prudential Financial in the third quarter valued at about $8,033,000. Finally, Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Prudential Financial by 8.1% in the third quarter. Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,494 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $368,000 after buying an additional 263 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.14% of the company’s stock.

About Prudential Financial

Prudential Financial, Inc engages in the provision of financial products and services including life insurance, annuities, mutual funds, and investment management to both individual and institutional customers. It operates through the following segments: PGIM, International Businesses, Retirement, Group Insurance, Individual Annuities, Individual Life, Assurance IQ, Closed Block, and Corporate and Others.

