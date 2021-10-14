MorphoSys AG (ETR:MOR) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

MorphoSys AG (ETR:MOR) has received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the nine research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is €78.89 ($92.81).

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €42.00 ($49.41) target price on shares of MorphoSys in a report on Monday, September 13th. Barclays set a €47.00 ($55.29) price target on shares of MorphoSys in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. Berenberg Bank set a €124.00 ($145.88) price target on shares of MorphoSys in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €46.00 ($54.12) price target on shares of MorphoSys in a report on Monday, September 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a €75.00 ($88.24) price target on shares of MorphoSys in a report on Friday, September 17th.

ETR:MOR opened at €39.71 ($46.72) on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 6.14, a quick ratio of 5.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 53.53. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of €44.29 and a two-hundred day moving average price of €59.27. MorphoSys has a twelve month low of €39.70 ($46.71) and a twelve month high of €102.90 ($121.06). The company has a market capitalization of $1.36 billion and a P/E ratio of -12.68.

MorphoSys AG, together with its subsidiaries, discovers, develops and commercializes therapeutic antibodies for patients suffering from cancer and autoimmune diseases in the United States. Its lead product candidate is Tafasitamab, an antibody for the treatment of B cell malignancies, including diffuse large B cell lymphoma and chronic lymphocytic leukemia.

