MorphoSys (OTCMKTS:MPSYF) Stock Price Down 0.1%

Shares of MorphoSys AG (OTCMKTS:MPSYF) traded down 0.1% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $45.94 and last traded at $45.94. 410 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 77% from the average session volume of 1,765 shares. The stock had previously closed at $45.99.

The firm’s fifty day moving average is $53.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $76.52.

About MorphoSys (OTCMKTS:MPSYF)

MorphoSys AG engages in the development of antibodies for therapeutic, diagnostics, and research applications. It operates through the Proprietary Development and Partnered Discovery segments. The Proprietary Development segment combines proprietary research and development of therapeutic compounds. The Partnered Discovery segment offers technologies to make human antibody-based therapeutics on behalf of partners in the pharmaceutical industry.

