Mortgage Advice Bureau (Holdings) plc (LON:MAB1) Insider Buys £294.80 in Stock

Mortgage Advice Bureau (Holdings) plc (LON:MAB1) insider Lucy Tilley acquired 22 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 14th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 1,340 ($17.51) per share, with a total value of £294.80 ($385.16).

LON:MAB1 traded up GBX 10 ($0.13) during trading hours on Thursday, reaching GBX 1,350 ($17.64). 19,554 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 100,114. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.77. The firm has a market cap of £718.27 million and a PE ratio of 44.33. Mortgage Advice Bureau has a twelve month low of GBX 692 ($9.04) and a twelve month high of GBX 1,500 ($19.60). The stock’s 50-day moving average is GBX 1,355.36 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 1,266.73.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be paid a GBX 13.40 ($0.18) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 30th. Mortgage Advice Bureau’s dividend payout ratio is presently 0.85%.

Separately, Shore Capital reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Mortgage Advice Bureau in a research report on Thursday, July 29th.

About Mortgage Advice Bureau

Mortgage Advice Bureau (Holdings) PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides mortgage advice services in the United Kingdom. The company provides advice on approximately 12,000 residential and buy-to-let mortgage products through mortgage intermediaries. It also offers advice on protection and general insurance products.

