MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. (NYSE:MSM) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. (NYSE:MSM) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the nine research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $100.20.

MSM has been the topic of several analyst reports. Loop Capital initiated coverage on MSC Industrial Direct in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. They set a “hold” rating and a $92.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut MSC Industrial Direct from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. TheStreet upgraded MSC Industrial Direct from a “c+” rating to a “b+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Stephens upgraded MSC Industrial Direct from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $115.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Finally, KeyCorp cut their price target on MSC Industrial Direct from $102.00 to $91.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 27th.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new stake in shares of MSC Industrial Direct during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in MSC Industrial Direct in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in MSC Industrial Direct by 1,022.0% in the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 460 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 419 shares during the last quarter. Keel Point LLC acquired a new stake in MSC Industrial Direct in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $950,000. Finally, Capital Analysts LLC acquired a new stake in MSC Industrial Direct in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $77,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.18% of the company’s stock.

MSM stock opened at $83.01 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $4.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.87 and a beta of 1.09. MSC Industrial Direct has a 1 year low of $64.78 and a 1 year high of $96.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $82.80 and its 200-day moving average price is $87.91.

About MSC Industrial Direct

MSC Industrial Direct Co, Inc engages in the distribution of metalworking, and maintenance, repair, and operations products and services to manufacturing companies. Its products include cutting tools, measuring instruments, tooling components, metalworking, fasteners, flat stock, raw materials, abrasives, machinery hand and power tools, safety and janitorial supplies, plumbing supplies, materials handling products, power transmission components, and electrical supplies.

