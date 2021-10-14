MSD Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:MSDAU) Shares Sold by Coatue Management LLC

Coatue Management LLC trimmed its stake in shares of MSD Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:MSDAU) by 49.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,008,649 shares of the company’s stock after selling 991,351 shares during the period. Coatue Management LLC’s holdings in MSD Acquisition were worth $10,187,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new position in MSD Acquisition during the first quarter valued at $45,675,000. Nitorum Capital L.P. acquired a new position in MSD Acquisition during the first quarter valued at $30,450,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in MSD Acquisition during the first quarter valued at $27,449,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC acquired a new position in MSD Acquisition during the first quarter valued at $25,689,000. Finally, Naya Capital Management UK Ltd. acquired a new position in MSD Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth about $25,375,000.

Get MSD Acquisition alerts:

MSDAU stock traded down $0.07 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $9.94. The stock had a trading volume of 2,502 shares, compared to its average volume of 95,554. The company has a fifty day moving average of $10.01 and a 200 day moving average of $10.11. MSD Acquisition Corp. has a 1-year low of $9.85 and a 1-year high of $10.64.

MSD Acquisition Corp. intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in New York, New York.

Read More: What is the quiet period?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MSDAU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MSD Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:MSDAU).

Receive News & Ratings for MSD Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MSD Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.