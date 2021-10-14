MTU Aero Engines AG (ETR:MTX) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of MTU Aero Engines AG (ETR:MTX) have earned an average rating of “Sell” from the fourteen analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is €212.79 ($250.34).

Several research analysts have weighed in on MTX shares. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €183.00 ($215.29) price target on MTU Aero Engines in a research note on Monday, August 16th. Nord/LB set a €225.00 ($264.71) price objective on MTU Aero Engines in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Barclays set a €241.00 ($283.53) price objective on MTU Aero Engines in a report on Tuesday. Bank of America set a €240.00 ($282.35) price objective on MTU Aero Engines in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €225.00 ($264.71) price objective on MTU Aero Engines in a report on Monday, August 2nd.

MTX stock opened at €189.30 ($222.71) on Thursday. MTU Aero Engines has a 1-year low of €142.40 ($167.53) and a 1-year high of €224.90 ($264.59). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 53.71, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The company has a market capitalization of $10.08 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 86.76. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of €197.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of €203.73.

MTU Aero Engines AG, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and supports commercial and military engines modules, and components in Germany, other European countries, North America, Asia, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Commercial and Military Engine Business; and Commercial Maintenance Business.

