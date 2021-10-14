MTY Food Group (OTCMKTS:MTYFF) Downgraded by Veritas Investment Research to “Sell”

MTY Food Group (OTCMKTS:MTYFF) was downgraded by equities research analysts at Veritas Investment Research to a “sell” rating in a research report issued on Thursday, AnalystRatings.com reports.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on MTYFF. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of MTY Food Group from C$52.00 to C$62.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Scotiabank reiterated a “hold” rating and set a C$71.00 target price (up previously from C$65.00) on shares of MTY Food Group in a research report on Tuesday. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of MTY Food Group from C$64.00 to C$73.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. CIBC raised their target price on shares of MTY Food Group from C$74.00 to C$84.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, TD Securities lifted their price target on shares of MTY Food Group from C$65.00 to C$70.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, MTY Food Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $72.00.

OTCMKTS:MTYFF opened at $52.00 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $53.29 and its 200-day moving average is $49.40. MTY Food Group has a 52 week low of $28.58 and a 52 week high of $56.55.

MTY Food Group, Inc engages in the franchise and operation of causal dining restaurants. It operates through the Canada and USA and International segments. The firm’s brands includes Au Vieux Duluth Express, Chick ‘n’ Chick, Cultures, Franx Supreme, Koryo Korea, Koya Japan, Burger, Panini, TacoTime, Tandori Cuisine Indian, TiKi-MiNG, Tutti Frutti, Vie&nam, Villa Madina Mediterranean Cuisine, Country Style, Croissant Plus, Jugo Juice, KiMoCHi, Sub, Buns Master, La Crémière, Sukiyaki, Sushi shop, TCBY Canada, Thai Express, and Valentine.

