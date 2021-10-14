MU DANK (DANK) Achieves Market Capitalization of $390,287.86

MU DANK (CURRENCY:DANK) traded up 4.8% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on October 14th. During the last seven days, MU DANK has traded up 20.6% against the dollar. One MU DANK coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0171 or 0.00000030 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. MU DANK has a total market cap of $390,287.86 and $1,123.00 worth of MU DANK was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About MU DANK

MU DANK (DANK) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. MU DANK’s total supply is 50,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 22,873,046 coins. MU DANK’s official Twitter account is @DarkKushDANK

According to CryptoCompare, “DarkKush is a cryptocurrency built for the marijuana community, it's a PoW/PoS hybrid coin. “

MU DANK Coin Trading

