Mueller Water Products, Inc. (NYSE:MWA) Shares Sold by Dimensional Fund Advisors LP

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP trimmed its position in shares of Mueller Water Products, Inc. (NYSE:MWA) by 7.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,333,781 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 429,397 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned 3.36% of Mueller Water Products worth $76,913,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in Mueller Water Products by 209.5% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 503,969 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $7,000,000 after purchasing an additional 341,131 shares during the period. Advantage Alpha Capital Partners LP boosted its stake in Mueller Water Products by 8.7% during the 1st quarter. Advantage Alpha Capital Partners LP now owns 309,478 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,299,000 after purchasing an additional 24,891 shares during the period. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in Mueller Water Products by 185.0% during the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 149,617 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,079,000 after purchasing an additional 97,125 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its stake in Mueller Water Products by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 7,277,184 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $101,080,000 after purchasing an additional 308,001 shares during the period. Finally, PGGM Investments boosted its stake in Mueller Water Products by 82.1% during the 2nd quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 1,533,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $22,106,000 after purchasing an additional 691,298 shares during the period. 88.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE MWA opened at $15.32 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 3.35 and a quick ratio of 2.41. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.90. Mueller Water Products, Inc. has a 12 month low of $10.26 and a 12 month high of $16.90. The company has a market capitalization of $2.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.64, a PEG ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.32.

Mueller Water Products (NYSE:MWA) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The industrial products company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.02. Mueller Water Products had a net margin of 7.28% and a return on equity of 14.59%. The business had revenue of $310.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $268.94 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.11 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Mueller Water Products, Inc. will post 0.62 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 20th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 10th were issued a $0.055 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 9th. This represents a $0.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.44%. Mueller Water Products’s payout ratio is currently 42.31%.

MWA has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Mueller Water Products from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on shares of Mueller Water Products from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Mueller Water Products from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $15.60.

In other Mueller Water Products news, CFO Marietta Edmunds Zakas sold 25,260 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.66, for a total value of $420,831.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Shirley C. Franklin sold 5,112 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.28, for a total transaction of $78,111.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 40,596 shares of company stock worth $660,584 over the last quarter. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Mueller Water Products, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of products used in the transmission, distribution and measurement of water. It operates though the following segments: Infrastructure, and Technologies. The Infrastructure segment involves in the manufacture of valves for water and gas systems including butterfly, iron gate, tapping, check, knife, plug and ball valves, and dry-barrel and wet-barrel fire hydrants.

