MurAll 1-Day Trading Volume Tops $202,439.00 (PAINT)

MurAll (CURRENCY:PAINT) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on October 14th. Over the last seven days, MurAll has traded 1.5% higher against the dollar. One MurAll coin can currently be bought for about $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. MurAll has a total market cap of $3.74 million and approximately $202,439.00 worth of MurAll was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get MurAll alerts:

Starname (IOV) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,099.30 or 0.08159023 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001682 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26.64 or 0.00044813 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.37 or 0.00002300 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00002639 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 10.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $135.30 or 0.00227625 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $56.15 or 0.00094463 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001683 BTC.

MurAll Coin Profile

MurAll (PAINT) is a coin. It was first traded on January 22nd, 2021. MurAll’s total supply is 22,017,678,540 coins and its circulating supply is 9,008,514,216 coins. MurAll’s official Twitter account is @MurAll_art

According to CryptoCompare, “MurAll is an on-chain digital collaborative mural/canvas/wall that anyone anywhere in the world can draw on, without restrictions on what users can draw. A neutral place that doesn’t filter, censor or stop any drawing. A place for true freedom of speech through art. “

MurAll Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MurAll directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MurAll should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase MurAll using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for MurAll Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for MurAll and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.