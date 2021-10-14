Muzinich & Co. Inc. Has $12.34 Million Stake in Golub Capital BDC, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBDC)

Muzinich & Co. Inc. grew its position in Golub Capital BDC, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBDC) by 5.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 801,072 shares of the investment management company’s stock after acquiring an additional 42,581 shares during the period. Golub Capital BDC comprises about 6.6% of Muzinich & Co. Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Muzinich & Co. Inc. owned 0.47% of Golub Capital BDC worth $12,337,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Veritable L.P. grew its position in shares of Golub Capital BDC by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Veritable L.P. now owns 152,540 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,230,000 after acquiring an additional 739 shares during the period. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. grew its position in shares of Golub Capital BDC by 13.9% in the 1st quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 7,378 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $108,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in shares of Golub Capital BDC by 74.7% in the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,338 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Golub Capital BDC by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 76,028 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,172,000 after buying an additional 1,158 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Golub Capital BDC by 6.3% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 25,061 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $387,000 after buying an additional 1,495 shares during the period. 42.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Golub Capital BDC alerts:

Several brokerages recently commented on GBDC. Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of Golub Capital BDC in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $16.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Golub Capital BDC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday.

Shares of GBDC stock traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $15.98. 1,108 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 765,524. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.36 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 7.72 and a current ratio of 7.72. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $15.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.61. Golub Capital BDC, Inc. has a 52 week low of $12.31 and a 52 week high of $16.22.

Golub Capital BDC (NASDAQ:GBDC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 8th. The investment management company reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $75.77 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $75.72 million. Golub Capital BDC had a net margin of 121.90% and a return on equity of 7.76%. Analysts expect that Golub Capital BDC, Inc. will post 1.17 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 8th were issued a $0.29 dividend. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 7th. Golub Capital BDC’s dividend payout ratio is currently 95.08%.

In other Golub Capital BDC news, Chairman Lawrence E. Golub acquired 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 21st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $15.99 per share, with a total value of $79,950.00. Following the acquisition, the chairman now directly owns 125,389 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,004,970.11. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO David Golub bought 4,143 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 28th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $15.94 per share, with a total value of $66,039.42. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired a total of 54,202 shares of company stock valued at $861,176 in the last three months. Insiders own 6.90% of the company’s stock.

Golub Capital BDC Profile

Golub Capital BDC operates as a closed-end, non-diversified management investment company. The Company’s investment objective is to generate current income and capital appreciation by investing primarily in senior secured, one-stop, second lien, subordinated loans of, and warrants, and minority equity securities in, United States middle-market companies.

Featured Article: Death Cross

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GBDC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Golub Capital BDC, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBDC).

Receive News & Ratings for Golub Capital BDC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Golub Capital BDC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.