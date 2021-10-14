Muzinich & Co. Inc. Reduces Position in Fidus Investment Co. (NASDAQ:FDUS)

Muzinich & Co. Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Fidus Investment Co. (NASDAQ:FDUS) by 3.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 150,875 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 5,896 shares during the quarter. Fidus Investment accounts for about 1.4% of Muzinich & Co. Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest position. Muzinich & Co. Inc. owned approximately 0.62% of Fidus Investment worth $2,559,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Fidus Investment during the second quarter worth about $27,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Fidus Investment by 280.0% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,800 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 2,800 shares during the last quarter. Pinz Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Fidus Investment during the first quarter worth about $100,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its position in shares of Fidus Investment by 39.7% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 7,405 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $114,000 after acquiring an additional 2,103 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fidus Investment during the second quarter worth about $146,000. 23.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Fidus Investment alerts:

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on FDUS shares. Raymond James lifted their target price on Fidus Investment from $19.00 to $19.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised Fidus Investment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, Hovde Group raised Fidus Investment from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $18.50 to $19.00 in a report on Monday, August 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Fidus Investment currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $18.17.

Fidus Investment stock traded up $0.10 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $17.64. The stock had a trading volume of 1,275 shares, compared to its average volume of 119,054. The stock has a market cap of $431.07 million, a P/E ratio of 4.90 and a beta of 1.96. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $17.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.19. Fidus Investment Co. has a 12 month low of $9.88 and a 12 month high of $18.52.

Fidus Investment (NASDAQ:FDUS) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The asset manager reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $21.83 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.99 million. Fidus Investment had a return on equity of 10.19% and a net margin of 97.58%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Fidus Investment Co. will post 1.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a Variable dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 14th were issued a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 7.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 13th. Fidus Investment’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 82.58%.

Fidus Investment Company Profile

Fidus Investment Corporation is a business development company specializing in leveraged buyouts, refinancings, change of ownership transactions, recapitalizations, strategic acquisitions, mezzanine, growth capital, business expansion, lower middle market investments, debt investments, subordinated and second lien loans, senior secured and unitranche debt, preferred equity, warrants, subordinated debt, senior subordinated notes, junior secured loans, and unitranche loans.

Featured Article: What is the significance of the death cross?

Receive News & Ratings for Fidus Investment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidus Investment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.