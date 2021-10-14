Muzinich & Co. Inc. Reduces Stock Position in FS KKR Capital Corp. (NYSE:FSK)

Muzinich & Co. Inc. decreased its position in FS KKR Capital Corp. (NYSE:FSK) by 4.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 545,773 shares of the company’s stock after selling 26,783 shares during the period. FS KKR Capital makes up approximately 6.3% of Muzinich & Co. Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Muzinich & Co. Inc. owned 0.44% of FS KKR Capital worth $11,740,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Kingfisher Capital LLC bought a new position in FS KKR Capital in the 2nd quarter worth about $1,336,000. Beach Point Capital Management LP raised its position in FS KKR Capital by 62.0% in the 2nd quarter. Beach Point Capital Management LP now owns 3,923,156 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,387,000 after buying an additional 1,500,932 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of FS KKR Capital by 83.5% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,336,165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,268,000 after purchasing an additional 1,063,339 shares during the last quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. increased its position in shares of FS KKR Capital by 494.5% during the 2nd quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 60,549 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,302,000 after purchasing an additional 50,364 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of FS KKR Capital by 156.7% during the 2nd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 290,657 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,231,000 after purchasing an additional 177,444 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 30.79% of the company’s stock.

FS KKR Capital stock traded down $0.32 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $22.81. The stock had a trading volume of 15,329 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,312,767. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $22.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.76. The company has a market capitalization of $6.50 billion, a PE ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.56. FS KKR Capital Corp. has a 52-week low of $14.22 and a 52-week high of $23.44. The company has a current ratio of 2.84, a quick ratio of 2.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01.

FS KKR Capital (NYSE:FSK) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $206.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $146.75 million. FS KKR Capital had a net margin of 212.44% and a return on equity of 8.39%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that FS KKR Capital Corp. will post 2.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 4th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th were paid a $0.65 dividend. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 11.40%. This is an increase from FS KKR Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 14th. FS KKR Capital’s dividend payout ratio is presently 94.55%.

FSK has been the subject of several research reports. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of FS KKR Capital in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $23.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of FS KKR Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, FS KKR Capital has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.13.

In other FS KKR Capital news, insider Brian Gerson purchased 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 26th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $22.95 per share, for a total transaction of $114,750.00. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $114,750. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CAO William Balke Goebel purchased 1,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 18th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $22.92 per share, with a total value of $25,212.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,459 shares in the company, valued at $102,200.28. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired a total of 23,940 shares of company stock valued at $550,308 over the last 90 days. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

FS KKR Capital Profile

FS KKR Capital Corp. is an externally managed, non-diversified, closed-end management investment and finance company that invests primarily in the debt securities of private middle market U.S. companies. Its objectives are to generate current income and, to a lesser extent, long-term capital appreciation.

