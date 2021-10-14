Muzinich & Co. Inc. Sells 91,741 Shares of BlackRock Capital Investment Co. (NASDAQ:BKCC)

Muzinich & Co. Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of BlackRock Capital Investment Co. (NASDAQ:BKCC) by 23.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 298,987 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 91,741 shares during the quarter. Muzinich & Co. Inc. owned approximately 0.40% of BlackRock Capital Investment worth $1,172,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ares Management LLC increased its position in BlackRock Capital Investment by 76.9% in the 1st quarter. Ares Management LLC now owns 4,233,886 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $14,184,000 after acquiring an additional 1,840,002 shares during the period. Transcend Wealth Collective LLC acquired a new position in BlackRock Capital Investment in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,211,000. Advisors Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in BlackRock Capital Investment in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $952,000. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in BlackRock Capital Investment by 97.1% in the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 381,724 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,279,000 after acquiring an additional 188,030 shares during the period. Finally, Virtus ETF Advisers LLC increased its position in BlackRock Capital Investment by 242.1% in the 2nd quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 240,962 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $947,000 after acquiring an additional 170,535 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 28.80% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of BlackRock Capital Investment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of BlackRock Capital Investment from $4.00 to $4.25 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th.

Shares of NASDAQ:BKCC traded down $0.01 during trading on Thursday, reaching $4.14. The stock had a trading volume of 1,898 shares, compared to its average volume of 392,638. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $4.04 and its 200 day moving average is $3.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.68. BlackRock Capital Investment Co. has a 52 week low of $2.32 and a 52 week high of $4.47. The stock has a market cap of $306.78 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.58 and a beta of 1.79.

BlackRock Capital Investment (NASDAQ:BKCC) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The asset manager reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $10.86 million for the quarter. BlackRock Capital Investment had a net margin of 59.49% and a return on equity of 7.70%. On average, research analysts forecast that BlackRock Capital Investment Co. will post 0.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 6th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th were paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 14th. BlackRock Capital Investment’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 81.63%.

About BlackRock Capital Investment

BlackRock Capital Investment Corp, a Traded Fund, seeks investment opportunities in middle market companies located in the US and Canada with revenues of $50 million to $1 billion. The fund targets companies operating in the field of consumer services, technology, distribution, commercial services, Health services, Retail trade, Finance, Transportation.

