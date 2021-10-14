Muzinich & Co. Inc. Trims Position in Oaktree Specialty Lending Co. (NASDAQ:OCSL)

Muzinich & Co. Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending Co. (NASDAQ:OCSL) by 10.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,017,620 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 116,103 shares during the quarter. Oaktree Specialty Lending accounts for 3.7% of Muzinich & Co. Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest position. Muzinich & Co. Inc. owned approximately 0.56% of Oaktree Specialty Lending worth $6,798,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Confluence Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending by 2.0% during the second quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 90,680 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $607,000 after purchasing an additional 1,804 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending by 2.7% during the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 69,102 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $462,000 after purchasing an additional 1,841 shares in the last quarter. Shelton Capital Management boosted its position in shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending by 5.9% during the second quarter. Shelton Capital Management now owns 39,268 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $263,000 after purchasing an additional 2,200 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending by 10.9% during the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 24,512 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $151,000 after purchasing an additional 2,412 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its position in shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending by 6.6% during the second quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 38,887 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $260,000 after purchasing an additional 2,416 shares in the last quarter. 47.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on OCSL. TheStreet raised shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. JMP Securities raised their price objective on shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending from $7.50 to $8.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $7.50 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $7.69.

In other Oaktree Specialty Lending news, major shareholder Leonard M. Tannenbaum sold 4,214,368 shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending stock in a transaction on Monday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.10, for a total value of $29,922,012.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . 0.19% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:OCSL traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $7.31. 12,726 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 791,368. Oaktree Specialty Lending Co. has a fifty-two week low of $4.52 and a fifty-two week high of $7.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.86. The firm has a market cap of $1.32 billion, a PE ratio of 4.02, a P/E/G ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.47.

Oaktree Specialty Lending (NASDAQ:OCSL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The credit services provider reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.05. Oaktree Specialty Lending had a net margin of 143.41% and a return on equity of 8.87%. The firm had revenue of $65.44 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $50.69 million. As a group, analysts forecast that Oaktree Specialty Lending Co. will post 0.62 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th were paid a $0.145 dividend. This is a positive change from Oaktree Specialty Lending’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. This represents a $0.58 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 14th. Oaktree Specialty Lending’s payout ratio is presently 113.73%.

Oaktree Specialty Lending Company Profile

Oaktree Specialty Lending Corp. is a specialty finance company, which engages in the provision of customized, one-stop credit solutions to companies with limited access to public or syndicated capital markets. Its portfolio include first lien, second lien, kemper jv, and equity. The company was founded on February 15, 2007 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, CA with an investment size of $10 m to $100 m and an EBITDA of $25 m to $250 m.

