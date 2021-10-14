Muzinich & Co. Inc. Trims Stake in Bain Capital Specialty Finance, Inc. (NYSE:BCSF)

Muzinich & Co. Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Bain Capital Specialty Finance, Inc. (NYSE:BCSF) by 20.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 370,746 shares of the company’s stock after selling 94,522 shares during the quarter. Bain Capital Specialty Finance accounts for 3.0% of Muzinich & Co. Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 12th largest position. Muzinich & Co. Inc. owned approximately 0.57% of Bain Capital Specialty Finance worth $5,672,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bain Capital Specialty Finance in the second quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Bain Capital Specialty Finance by 48.6% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 8,867 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,000 after buying an additional 2,900 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Bain Capital Specialty Finance by 7.0% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 14,001 shares of the company’s stock valued at $207,000 after buying an additional 921 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG purchased a new stake in shares of Bain Capital Specialty Finance in the second quarter valued at approximately $215,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC increased its position in shares of Bain Capital Specialty Finance by 20.2% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 14,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $216,000 after buying an additional 2,380 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 49.66% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently commented on BCSF shares. TheStreet upgraded Bain Capital Specialty Finance from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Friday, September 24th. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on Bain Capital Specialty Finance from $15.50 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Bain Capital Specialty Finance from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th.

Shares of BCSF traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $14.95. 282 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 159,067. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 2.89 and a current ratio of 2.88. Bain Capital Specialty Finance, Inc. has a 12-month low of $8.92 and a 12-month high of $16.45. The company has a market cap of $965.17 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.57. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $15.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.44.

Bain Capital Specialty Finance (NYSE:BCSF) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.34. Bain Capital Specialty Finance had a return on equity of 8.14% and a net margin of 86.26%. The firm had revenue of $46.49 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $46.01 million. On average, research analysts expect that Bain Capital Specialty Finance, Inc. will post 1.36 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 29th. Bain Capital Specialty Finance’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 93.15%.

About Bain Capital Specialty Finance

Bain Capital Specialty Finance, Inc operates as a development stage company, which intends to focus on senior investments with a first or second lien on collateral and strong structures and documentation, intended to protect the lender. The company was founded on October 5, 2015 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.

