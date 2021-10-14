MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. (NYSE:MYTE) Rating Increased to Buy at Bank of America

MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. (NYSE:MYTE) was upgraded by analysts at Bank of America from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, PriceTargets.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $32.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America‘s price objective points to a potential upside of 21.63% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on MYTE. Zacks Investment Research raised MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 1st. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. from $35.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $37.88.

MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. stock opened at $26.31 on Thursday. MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. has a 52 week low of $24.50 and a 52 week high of $36.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.27 billion and a PE ratio of 52.62. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $28.47 and its 200-day simple moving average is $29.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 3.12.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. by 24.1% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 18,791 shares of the company’s stock worth $572,000 after acquiring an additional 3,649 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in shares of MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. by 26.5% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 211,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,450,000 after acquiring an additional 44,451 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in shares of MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. by 7.4% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 991,029 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,157,000 after acquiring an additional 68,195 shares during the last quarter. Sylebra Capital Ltd raised its stake in shares of MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. by 337.8% during the second quarter. Sylebra Capital Ltd now owns 3,016,434 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,790,000 after acquiring an additional 2,327,417 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marathon Asset Management LP bought a new position in shares of MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. during the second quarter valued at $2,276,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 21.63% of the company’s stock.

About MYT Netherlands Parent B.V.

MYT Netherlands Parent B.V., through its subsidiary, Mytheresa Group GmbH, operates a luxury e-commerce platform for the fashion consumers worldwide. The company sells clothes, bags, shoes, accessories, and fine jewelry through online operations and retail stores. It serves high income luxury consumers.

