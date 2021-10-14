MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. (NYSE:MYTE) Shares Gap Up to $26.31

MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. (NYSE:MYTE) gapped up before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $26.31, but opened at $27.50. MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. shares last traded at $27.50, with a volume of 50 shares traded.

MYTE has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 1st. Bank of America upgraded MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. from $35.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $37.88.

Get MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. alerts:

The firm has a market cap of $2.33 billion and a P/E ratio of 52.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 3.12. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $28.47 and a 200-day moving average of $29.25.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new stake in shares of MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. in the 1st quarter worth approximately $390,483,000. Ares Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. in the 1st quarter worth approximately $336,711,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD bought a new stake in shares of MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. in the 1st quarter worth approximately $88,039,000. Sylebra Capital Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. by 337.8% in the 2nd quarter. Sylebra Capital Ltd now owns 3,016,434 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,790,000 after purchasing an additional 2,327,417 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TimesSquare Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 1,623,105 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,391,000 after purchasing an additional 69,940 shares during the last quarter. 21.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. Company Profile (NYSE:MYTE)

MYT Netherlands Parent B.V., through its subsidiary, Mytheresa Group GmbH, operates a luxury e-commerce platform for the fashion consumers worldwide. The company sells clothes, bags, shoes, accessories, and fine jewelry through online operations and retail stores. It serves high income luxury consumers.

Further Reading: What are popular green investing opportunities?

Receive News & Ratings for MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.