NanoString Technologies (NASDAQ:NSTG) PT Lowered to $65.00 at Cowen

NanoString Technologies (NASDAQ:NSTG) had its target price cut by stock analysts at Cowen from $75.00 to $65.00 in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the biotechnology company’s stock. Cowen’s price target indicates a potential upside of 46.23% from the stock’s current price.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered NanoString Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $74.20.

NASDAQ NSTG traded up $0.35 during trading on Thursday, reaching $44.45. 878,145 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 545,818. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.02 billion, a PE ratio of -19.24 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a current ratio of 10.81, a quick ratio of 10.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. NanoString Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $34.31 and a fifty-two week high of $86.42. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $53.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is $59.45.

NanoString Technologies (NASDAQ:NSTG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.60) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.56) by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $33.86 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.30 million. NanoString Technologies had a negative net margin of 74.15% and a negative return on equity of 45.77%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 49.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that NanoString Technologies will post -2.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Joseph M. Beechem sold 23,114 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.14, for a total transaction of $1,413,189.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO K Thomas Bailey sold 7,845 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.98, for a total value of $407,783.10. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 5,938 shares in the company, valued at $308,657.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 35,459 shares of company stock worth $2,082,813 over the last three months. 2.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Fred Alger Management LLC boosted its stake in NanoString Technologies by 4.3% in the first quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 2,641,700 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $173,586,000 after purchasing an additional 108,011 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in NanoString Technologies by 3.5% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 283,798 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $18,387,000 after purchasing an additional 9,638 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of NanoString Technologies during the first quarter worth $2,265,000. Franklin Resources Inc. bought a new stake in shares of NanoString Technologies during the first quarter worth $272,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of NanoString Technologies by 444.1% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 97,442 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $6,403,000 after acquiring an additional 79,533 shares during the last quarter.

NanoString Technologies Company Profile

NanoString Technologies, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of instruments and services for profiling of genes and proteins from tissue sample. It offers the GeoMx Digital Spatial Profiler and nCounter Analysis System product platforms, both of which include instruments, related consumables, and software.

