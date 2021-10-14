Nasdacoin (NSD) Price Reaches $0.0060 on Major Exchanges

Nasdacoin (CURRENCY:NSD) traded up 13.5% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on October 14th. One Nasdacoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0060 or 0.00000010 BTC on major exchanges. Nasdacoin has a market capitalization of $155,447.27 and approximately $9,487.00 worth of Nasdacoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Nasdacoin has traded up 30.5% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

TerraCredit (CREDIT) traded down 14.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0038 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Beetle Coin (BEET) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

CREDIT (CREDIT) traded down 15.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Apollon (XAP) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

MYCE (YCE) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Nasdacoin Coin Profile

NSD is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Scrypt

hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was December 21st, 2017. Nasdacoin’s total supply is 26,109,558 coins. Nasdacoin’s official Twitter account is @nasdacoin_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. Nasdacoin’s official website is nasdacoin.io.

According to CryptoCompare, “Nasdacoin is an open source, peer-to-peer, developed with the scrypt algorithm in the POW / POS hybrid format that enables people with entrepreneurial profiles and passionate about the financial and technology market to save and invest their wealth in a decentralized currency and possibly earn an income. “

Nasdacoin Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nasdacoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Nasdacoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Nasdacoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

