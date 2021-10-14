Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ) EVP Sells $170,993.20 in Stock

Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ) EVP Jeremy Skule sold 865 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $197.68, for a total transaction of $170,993.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Jeremy Skule also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, September 13th, Jeremy Skule sold 865 shares of Nasdaq stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $196.65, for a total transaction of $170,102.25.

NASDAQ NDAQ traded up $3.22 on Thursday, reaching $200.64. The company had a trading volume of 24,757 shares, compared to its average volume of 788,356. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $193.57 and its 200 day moving average price is $177.53. Nasdaq, Inc. has a 12 month low of $119.76 and a 12 month high of $202.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.55 billion, a PE ratio of 29.67 and a beta of 0.84.

Nasdaq (NASDAQ:NDAQ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.73 by $0.17. Nasdaq had a net margin of 18.97% and a return on equity of 18.34%. The firm had revenue of $846.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $825.84 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.54 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 21.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Nasdaq, Inc. will post 7.34 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 24th. Investors of record on Friday, September 10th were paid a dividend of $0.54 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 9th. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.08%. Nasdaq’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.95%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Nasdaq from $181.00 to $193.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Nasdaq from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $200.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. Oppenheimer increased their price target on shares of Nasdaq from $206.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Nasdaq from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Nasdaq from $193.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Nasdaq has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $184.96.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Nasdaq by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,105,443 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,424,936,000 after buying an additional 28,631 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Nasdaq by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,195,838 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $385,150,000 after purchasing an additional 45,056 shares during the period. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership lifted its position in shares of Nasdaq by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 1,964,942 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $345,437,000 after purchasing an additional 93,324 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in shares of Nasdaq by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,554,572 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $273,295,000 after acquiring an additional 9,958 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Nasdaq by 73.7% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,212,254 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $213,116,000 after acquiring an additional 514,553 shares in the last quarter. 71.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Nasdaq Company Profile

Nasdaq, Inc is a holding company, which engages in trading, clearing, exchange technology, regulatory, securities listing, information and public & private company services. It operates through the following segments: Market Services, Corporate Services, Information Services and Market Technology. The Market Services segment includes its equity derivative trading and clearing, cash equity trading, FICC and trade management services businesses.

