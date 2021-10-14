Nasdaq, Inc. to Post Q3 2021 Earnings of $1.70 Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts (NASDAQ:NDAQ)

Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group decreased their Q3 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Nasdaq in a note issued to investors on Monday, October 11th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst D. Fannon now expects that the financial services provider will earn $1.70 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $1.73. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Nasdaq’s Q4 2021 earnings at $1.79 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $7.34 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $1.88 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $1.82 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.82 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.92 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $7.44 EPS.

Nasdaq (NASDAQ:NDAQ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.17. Nasdaq had a net margin of 18.97% and a return on equity of 18.34%. The business had revenue of $846.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $825.84 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.54 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 21.0% on a year-over-year basis.

NDAQ has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Nasdaq from $222.00 to $241.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 8th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Nasdaq from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Nasdaq from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $200.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of Nasdaq from $206.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Nasdaq from $181.00 to $193.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $184.96.

Shares of NASDAQ:NDAQ opened at $197.42 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $193.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $177.53. Nasdaq has a fifty-two week low of $119.76 and a fifty-two week high of $202.50. The firm has a market cap of $33.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.25 and a beta of 0.84.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. FDx Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Nasdaq by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 1,678 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $295,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Nasdaq by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 1,837 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $323,000 after buying an additional 61 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in Nasdaq by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 21,230 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,732,000 after buying an additional 62 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Nasdaq by 33.9% in the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 245 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 62 shares during the period. Finally, GWM Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Nasdaq by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 3,814 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $671,000 after buying an additional 64 shares during the period. 71.40% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Nasdaq news, EVP Jeremy Skule sold 865 shares of Nasdaq stock in a transaction on Monday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $196.65, for a total transaction of $170,102.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Pc Nelson Griggs sold 2,000 shares of Nasdaq stock in a transaction on Friday, July 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $187.66, for a total transaction of $375,320.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 9,411 shares of company stock worth $1,800,404. Insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 10th were paid a $0.54 dividend. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.09%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 9th. Nasdaq’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.95%.

Nasdaq

Nasdaq, Inc is a holding company, which engages in trading, clearing, exchange technology, regulatory, securities listing, information and public & private company services. It operates through the following segments: Market Services, Corporate Services, Information Services and Market Technology. The Market Services segment includes its equity derivative trading and clearing, cash equity trading, FICC and trade management services businesses.

