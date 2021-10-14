National Bank (NBHC) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Tuesday

National Bank (NYSE:NBHC) will be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, October 19th. Analysts expect National Bank to post earnings of $0.63 per share for the quarter.

National Bank (NYSE:NBHC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, July 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.08. National Bank had a net margin of 31.22% and a return on equity of 12.96%. The company had revenue of $70.13 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $73.48 million. On average, analysts expect National Bank to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NBHC traded up $0.26 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $41.60. 81,551 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 142,955. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.24 and a beta of 1.04. National Bank has a fifty-two week low of $28.79 and a fifty-two week high of $43.21. The business has a 50-day moving average of $37.86 and a 200-day moving average of $38.34.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 27th were issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 26th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.12%. National Bank’s payout ratio is currently 30.24%.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in National Bank stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of National Bank Holdings Co. (NYSE:NBHC) by 48.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,099 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,668 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in National Bank were worth $192,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors own 96.63% of the company’s stock.

NBHC has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded National Bank from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. Piper Sandler raised shares of National Bank from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $36.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Monday, September 20th. Finally, DA Davidson upgraded shares of National Bank from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $43.00 to $50.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 30th.

National Bank Company Profile

National Bank Holdings Corp. is a bank holding company. The firm engages in the provision of banking products to both commercial and consumer clients. It operates under the following brand names: Bank Midwest in Kansas and Missouri, Community Banks of Colorado in Colorado, and Hillcrest Bank in Texas, Utah and New Mexico.

