National Grid plc (NYSE:NGG) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of National Grid plc (NYSE:NGG) have received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the thirteen research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eleven have given a buy recommendation to the company.
A number of equities analysts recently commented on NGG shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating on shares of National Grid in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of National Grid in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating on shares of National Grid in a report on Monday, June 28th. Argus downgraded National Grid from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded National Grid from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st.
NYSE NGG opened at $61.70 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $64.29 and a 200-day simple moving average of $64.17. National Grid has a 52-week low of $55.89 and a 52-week high of $68.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.97 and a beta of 0.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.01.
National Grid Company Profile
National Grid Plc engages in the transmission and distribution of electricity and gas. It operates through the following segments: UK Electricity Transmission, UK Gas Transmission, U.S. Regulated, and National Grid Ventures and Other. The UK Electricity Transmission segment focuses on the electricity transmission networks in England and Wales and Great Britain system operator.
