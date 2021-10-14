National Grid plc (NYSE:NGG) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of National Grid plc (NYSE:NGG) have received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the thirteen research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eleven have given a buy recommendation to the company.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on NGG shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating on shares of National Grid in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of National Grid in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating on shares of National Grid in a report on Monday, June 28th. Argus downgraded National Grid from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded National Grid from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st.

NYSE NGG opened at $61.70 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $64.29 and a 200-day simple moving average of $64.17. National Grid has a 52-week low of $55.89 and a 52-week high of $68.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.97 and a beta of 0.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.01.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in NGG. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in National Grid by 26.0% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 9,454 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $528,000 after purchasing an additional 1,951 shares during the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of National Grid by 330.1% in the third quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 141,558 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $8,181,000 after acquiring an additional 108,648 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of National Grid by 197,329.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 323,785 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $19,181,000 after acquiring an additional 323,621 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of National Grid by 4.3% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 178,480 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $10,573,000 after acquiring an additional 7,327 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brinker Capital Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of National Grid in the first quarter worth $275,000. Institutional investors own 3.82% of the company’s stock.

National Grid Company Profile

National Grid Plc engages in the transmission and distribution of electricity and gas. It operates through the following segments: UK Electricity Transmission, UK Gas Transmission, U.S. Regulated, and National Grid Ventures and Other. The UK Electricity Transmission segment focuses on the electricity transmission networks in England and Wales and Great Britain system operator.

