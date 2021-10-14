National Retail Properties, Inc. (NYSE:NNN) Stock Holdings Raised by Vanguard Group Inc.

Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in National Retail Properties, Inc. (NYSE:NNN) by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 25,287,821 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 453,631 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. owned 14.40% of National Retail Properties worth $1,185,493,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. TPG Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of National Retail Properties by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. TPG Financial Advisors LLC now owns 6,124 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $287,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp boosted its holdings in shares of National Retail Properties by 8.8% in the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 3,827 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $179,000 after buying an additional 311 shares during the period. Intrua Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of National Retail Properties by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. Intrua Financial LLC now owns 12,414 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $590,000 after buying an additional 403 shares during the period. Shelton Capital Management boosted its holdings in shares of National Retail Properties by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter. Shelton Capital Management now owns 9,304 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $436,000 after buying an additional 414 shares during the period. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of National Retail Properties by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 15,698 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $736,000 after buying an additional 451 shares during the period. 87.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

National Retail Properties stock opened at $45.83 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 13.34, a current ratio of 13.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $46.06 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $46.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.72, a PEG ratio of 4.33 and a beta of 0.83. National Retail Properties, Inc. has a 52-week low of $31.41 and a 52-week high of $50.33.

National Retail Properties (NYSE:NNN) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by ($0.33). The firm had revenue of $179.01 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $177.00 million. National Retail Properties had a net margin of 36.28% and a return on equity of 6.26%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.49 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that National Retail Properties, Inc. will post 2.91 earnings per share for the current year.

NNN has been the subject of several research reports. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of National Retail Properties from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of National Retail Properties from $55.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of National Retail Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of National Retail Properties in a report on Friday, September 17th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $48.00 price target for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $50.63.

National Retail Properties, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in investing in properties subject to long-term net leases. It acquires, owns, invests in, and develops properties that are leased to retail tenants under long-term net leases and held for investment. The company was founded on August 8, 1984 and is headquartered in Orlando, FL.

