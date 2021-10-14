National Vision (NASDAQ:EYE) Raised to “Overweight” at Morgan Stanley

National Vision (NASDAQ:EYE) was upgraded by stock analysts at Morgan Stanley from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a $70.00 target price on the stock, up from their prior target price of $57.00. Morgan Stanley’s target price points to a potential upside of 24.40% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of National Vision from $48.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Loop Capital upped their price objective on shares of National Vision from $51.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. TheStreet raised shares of National Vision from a “c+” rating to a “b+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of National Vision from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $54.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $54.00.

Shares of National Vision stock opened at $56.27 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $57.32 and a 200-day moving average of $52.27. The stock has a market cap of $4.61 billion, a PE ratio of 32.34, a PEG ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.73. National Vision has a 52-week low of $39.50 and a 52-week high of $61.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.64.

National Vision (NASDAQ:EYE) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.29. National Vision had a net margin of 7.33% and a return on equity of 17.77%. The company had revenue of $549.49 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $494.70 million. Equities research analysts predict that National Vision will post 1.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other National Vision news, CEO L Reade Fahs sold 800 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.01, for a total transaction of $44,008.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 381,076 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,962,990.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Jared Brandman sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.50, for a total value of $1,070,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 26,720 shares in the company, valued at $1,429,520. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 39,167 shares of company stock worth $2,124,560 over the last quarter. 2.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new stake in National Vision in the 1st quarter valued at $405,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in National Vision by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 63,821 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,797,000 after buying an additional 1,545 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in National Vision in the 1st quarter valued at $354,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in National Vision by 209.8% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 82,993 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,636,000 after buying an additional 56,208 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its position in National Vision by 12.9% in the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 197,147 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,641,000 after buying an additional 22,572 shares during the last quarter.

National Vision Holdings, Inc engages in the retail of optical products. It operates through the following segments: Owned and Host, Legacy, and Corporate/Other. The Owned and Host segment consists of America’s Best and Eyeglass World brands. The Legacy segment involves operations of, and supplies inventory and lab processing services.

