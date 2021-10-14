Natixis Boosts Position in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS)

Natixis boosted its position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) by 76.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 100,676 shares of the investment management company’s stock after purchasing an additional 43,527 shares during the quarter. Natixis’ holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group were worth $38,209,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of GS. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 7.3% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 23,048,469 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $8,747,586,000 after acquiring an additional 1,559,063 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in The Goldman Sachs Group by 3.5% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,483,521 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,074,855,000 after purchasing an additional 185,867 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its stake in The Goldman Sachs Group by 20.2% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,429,635 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,681,179,000 after purchasing an additional 744,924 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in The Goldman Sachs Group by 13.8% in the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,643,853 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,382,952,000 after purchasing an additional 441,659 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its stake in The Goldman Sachs Group by 5.1% in the second quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 2,713,876 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,029,997,000 after purchasing an additional 130,596 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.82% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on GS shares. Piper Sandler upped their target price on The Goldman Sachs Group from $420.00 to $435.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $458.00 price target on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in a research report on Friday, September 17th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $332.00 to $384.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating and issued a $410.00 price target on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a $370.00 price target on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, The Goldman Sachs Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $397.59.

Shares of GS stock remained flat at $$386.31 on Thursday. 13,975 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,802,493. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $185.52 and a 1-year high of $420.76. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $398.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $373.96. The firm has a market cap of $130.22 billion, a PE ratio of 6.98 and a beta of 1.50.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 12th. The investment management company reported $15.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $10.24 by $4.78. The business had revenue of $15.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.17 billion. The Goldman Sachs Group had a net margin of 33.03% and a return on equity of 23.55%. The Goldman Sachs Group’s quarterly revenue was up 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $6.26 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 52.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About The Goldman Sachs Group

Goldman Sachs Group, Inc engages in global investment banking, securities, and investment management, which provides financial services. It operates through the following business segments: Investment Banking, Global Markets, Asset Management, and Consumer & Wealth Management. The Investment Banking segment serves public and private sector clients around the world and provides financial advisory services, help companies raise capital to strengthen and grow their businesses and provide financing to corporate clients.

