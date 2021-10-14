Natixis Boosts Stock Position in T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW)

Natixis grew its stake in T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW) by 1,848.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 280,201 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 265,820 shares during the period. Natixis owned approximately 0.12% of T. Rowe Price Group worth $55,471,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC grew its position in T. Rowe Price Group by 319.4% in the second quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 130 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares during the period. Aspire Private Capital LLC lifted its stake in T. Rowe Price Group by 812.5% during the first quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 146 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in T. Rowe Price Group during the second quarter worth $29,000. Red Door Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in T. Rowe Price Group during the second quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its stake in T. Rowe Price Group by 984.2% during the second quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 206 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.04% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on T. Rowe Price Group from $211.00 to $204.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $211.00 price objective on shares of T. Rowe Price Group in a research note on Friday, October 8th. Zacks Investment Research cut T. Rowe Price Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $206.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, October 8th. Citigroup increased their price objective on T. Rowe Price Group from $137.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on T. Rowe Price Group from $171.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $183.43.

Shares of TROW opened at $191.34 on Thursday. T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $124.94 and a twelve month high of $224.55. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $210.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $197.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.42 billion, a PE ratio of 15.08, a P/E/G ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.18.

T. Rowe Price Group (NASDAQ:TROW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The asset manager reported $3.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.20 by $0.11. T. Rowe Price Group had a net margin of 41.93% and a return on equity of 35.82%. The company had revenue of $1.93 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.91 billion. On average, equities analysts predict that T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. will post 12.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th were paid a $1.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $4.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.26%. T. Rowe Price Group’s payout ratio is currently 45.09%.

In other news, VP Sebastien Page sold 7,667 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.95, for a total transaction of $1,694,023.65. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 35,235 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,785,173.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Jessica M. Hiebler sold 1,150 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $207.70, for a total transaction of $238,855.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 16,817 shares of company stock valued at $3,622,239 over the last ninety days. 1.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

T. Rowe Price Group Company Profile

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc is a financial services holding company, which engages in the provision of investment management services through its subsidiaries. It provides an array of company sponsored U.S. mutual funds, other sponsored pooled investment vehicles, sub advisory services, separate account management, recordkeeping, and related services to individuals, advisors, institutions, financial intermediaries, and retirement plan sponsors.

